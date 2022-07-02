Karinchak (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Karinchak has been dealing with a shoulder strain since spring training but has been pitching in Columbus over the last month. He posted a 5.73 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 11 innings over 12 relief appearances during his rehab assignment and will remain in the minors now that he's deemed fully healthy. If he joins the Guardians at some point, he should be in the mix for setup duties.
