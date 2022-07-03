Karinchak was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
A few short years ago, Karinchak was one of the hottest young relievers in the game. He fell apart in 2021, with Karinchak's downward trajectory coinciding with MLB's sticky-stuff crackdown. The hard-throwing righty has not pitched well at all with Columbus this year (5.73 ERA, 1.91), but the Guardians need a fresh arm, so they will give Karinchak a look in the majors for the first time this season.
