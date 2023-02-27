Karinchak allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts over one inning in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Ranger.s

Karinchak enters 2023 after a sharp second half of the 2022 season. After recovering from a shoulder injury, the right-hander logged a 2.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, three saves, eight holds and 62 strikeouts over 39 innings. He is poised to again serve as a setup man to closer Emmanuel Clase, though Karinchak will need to clean up his early-spring struggles to avoid losing his grip on a high-leverage role.