Karinchak (shoulder) is expected to progress to bullpen work this weekend, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Karinchak was shut down from throwing in spring training, but Withers reports the reliever has thrown from 250 feet on flat ground without pain. He's still got a few more steps to go before potentially returning to the Guardians, and it's unclear at this time if the 26-year-old will require a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Heading to injured list•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Shut down from throwing•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Tending to arm stiffness•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Back in big leagues•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Demoted to minors•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Melts down Friday•