Karinchak (shoulder) is expected to progress to bullpen work this weekend, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Karinchak was shut down from throwing in spring training, but Withers reports the reliever has thrown from 250 feet on flat ground without pain. He's still got a few more steps to go before potentially returning to the Guardians, and it's unclear at this time if the 26-year-old will require a rehab assignment.