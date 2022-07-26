Karinchak struck out four in 1.2 perfect innings during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Karinchak gave up three runs in his first two innings this season, but he's since settled down with 6.2 consecutive scoreless frames. Overall, he's pitched to a 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 8.2 innings, though he's pitched in a low-leverage role. The dominance of Emmanuel Clase essentially rules out any chance of closing duties, but continued success could earn Karinchak more of a look as a setup man later in the year.