Karinchak (1-4) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win Sunday over the Angels.

The Angels tied the game at 1-1 in the eighth inning when Gio Urshela hit into a fielder's choice against Tanner Bibee. Karinchak then stepped in and got Mike Trout to fly out as a pinch hitter to end the inning before Cleveland pulled ahead for good on Josh Naylor's three-run home run in the bottom half of the frame. Karinchak has strung together five scoreless appearances spanning 3.1 innings. It's been a rocky start to 2023 for the right-handed reliever, who has a 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB with nine holds and a blown save over 18.2 innings.