Karinchak (0-2) allowed a run on a hit and walk with one strikeout over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday.

It's been a less-than-steallar start to the season for Karinchak, who has racked up two losses and two holds through four appearances. He walked the leadoff batter in the ninth inning Tuesday, then allowed a walkoff single to Tony Kemp after getting two outs. Karinchak has had some issues with walks, posting a 5:3 K:BB over three innings so far. The Guardians' bullpen has been a strength dating back to last season, so Karinchak could move down the hierarchy if he can't get his early struggles under control quickly.