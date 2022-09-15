Karinchak allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Angels.

Karinchak was called upon to protect a two-run lead and did so successfully to earn his third save of the season. He won't see save opportunities regularly going forward, but Emmanuel Clase had worked two consecutive days and was likely unavailable. Karinchak owns an impressive 1.47 ERA and 49:18 K:BB across 30.2 innings for the season.