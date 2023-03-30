site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Jason Bilous: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Bilous was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Thursday.
He's a roster casualty with the Guardians needing to free up a spot on the 40-man. Bilous was a waiver claim back in February and will go through that process again.
