Noel hit a pinch-hit home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Noel entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning and blasted his fourth home run, giving the Guardians a two-run cushion. It was his second home run since being called up when rosters expanded at the beginning of the month, and both have come against southpaws. Noel will continue to start against left-handers, but he hasn't shown much of a split advantage in 2025. Noel has a .412 OPS against lefties and .451 against righties.