The Guardians recalled Noel from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Noel was sent down to Columbus a month ago after putting up an ugly .392 OPS and 31.8 percent strikeout rate over 107 plate appearances with Cleveland. He could be up with the big club for a brief spell, as Kyle Manzardo was placed on the family medical emergency list Monday and will be eligible for activation as soon as Thursday.

