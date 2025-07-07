Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Back with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians recalled Noel from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Noel was sent down to Columbus a month ago after putting up an ugly .392 OPS and 31.8 percent strikeout rate over 107 plate appearances with Cleveland. He could be up with the big club for a brief spell, as Kyle Manzardo was placed on the family medical emergency list Monday and will be eligible for activation as soon as Thursday.
More News
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Sits against lefty Friday•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Slide continues•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Stuck in short side of platoon•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Idle for Game 2•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Taking seat for Game 1•