Noel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

After sitting out the matinee against Tanner Houck, Noel got the start in right field and batted eighth in the nightcap against Walker Buehler. Big Christmas took advantage of the opportunity, launching a hanging sweeper over the left-field fence in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the season. Noel has seen sporadic playing time so far and hasn't done much to push for a bigger role, managing just a .465 OPS through 49 plate appearances. Nolan Jones hasn't fared much better however (.567 OPS in 70 PAs), so if Noel can heat up, there's a clear path for him to take on a bigger share of the workload in right field.