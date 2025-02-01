Noel and Will Brennan enter spring training in a competition for the starting job in right field, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Those two platooned in right for the second half of 2024, and that arrangement could return this season. The Guardians would like to have a bat that replaces the power lost when Josh Naylor was traded to Arizona. Brennan hasn't replicated the promise he showed when he first appeared in the majors in 2022. The right-handed hitting Noel bopped more home runs (13) and slugged higher (.486) than Brennan (eight, .388), but he could be a liability against righty pitching and needs to improve selectivity at the dish to become a lineup regular. Noel had a 31.8 strikeout percentage with a chase percentage of 45.0, both among the lowest in MLB. If neither player delivers what manager Stephen Vogt wants, Cleveland could seek another option.