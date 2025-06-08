Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Demoted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians optioned Noel to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Noel was hitting .104 (5-for-48) with 18 strikeouts in 23 games since the start of May and has now lost his place on the big-league roster. The 23-eyar-old will likely need to right the ship with Columbus before getting another look with the Guardians this summer. Johnathan Rodriguez was called up in a corresponding move Sunday.
