Noel went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Noel opened up the scoring with an opposite field home run off Garrett Crochet in the second inning. He would garner two more base knocks for his first three-hit game since August of last year and just his second multi-hit game this season. Noel will see opportunities against lefties and down the stretch after hitting .246 against them during his major league stint in 2024.