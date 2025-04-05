Now Playing

Noel started in right field and went 0-for-2 in Friday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

Noel, who made his first start against a right-hander, was eventually pinch hit for by Nolan Jones, who had started the previous games against righties. Noel is 1-for-11 (.091) to start the season and has gone nine at-bats without a hit.

