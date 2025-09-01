The Guardians recalled Noel from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Noel had a rough sophomore showing in the majors to start the season, hitting .140 with a 35:3 K:BB in 111 plate appearances before getting demoted in early June. He got a brief cup of coffee in July but has spent the bulk of the summer at Triple-A, slashing .273/.337/.493 with 12 home runs and a 26.6 percent strikeout rate in 61 games. The righty-hitting slugger should play primarily against southpaws down the stretch.