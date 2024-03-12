The Guardians optioned Noel to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Noel went 5-for-22 with a 10:0 K:BB over nine Cactus League showings. The 22-year-old has some of the best raw power in the organization but needs to tamp down the strikeouts.
