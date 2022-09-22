Noel was promoted to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
The 21-year-old infield prospect slashed .242/.338/.488 over 67 games in Double-A Akron this season and he will now finish his season in Columbus. If he enjoys similar success at a higher level, there is a possibility that he may crack the majors some time in 2023.
