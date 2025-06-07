Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Sits against lefty Friday
By RotoWire Staff
Noel was held out of Friday's starting lineup against Houston left-hander Colton Gordon.
Noel, who has been the short side of a platoon in right field all season, found himself on the bench Friday while the left-handed batting Nolan Jones started. Noel is batting .109 (5-for-46) over 22 games since May 1 and is at .149 for the season.
