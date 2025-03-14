Noel is projected to make the Guardians' Opening Day roster by Mandy Bell and Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.

Noel has 15 strikeouts across 33 at-bats in Cactus League action this spring and doesn't offer much range in the outfield. On the other hand, he would provide some needed pop for the Guardians from the right side of the plate, as he maintained a .268 ISO across 198 plate appearances in his first taste of the majors last season. Assuming he does make the team, Noel is expected to begin the campaign splitting time with Will Brennan in right field.