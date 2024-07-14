Noel hit a two-run home run in his only plate appearance in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Tampa Bay.

Noel batted for Will Brennan in the top of the eighth frame and unknotted the score with a 424-foot, two-run homer. The rookie has gone deep four times while driving in seven runs over his initial 35 at-bats in the majors. He's not an everyday part of the lineup, starting just four times over Cleveland's past eight contests, but has shown the ability to hit for power when given the chance.