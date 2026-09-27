Adell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Adell went just 23-for-95 (.242) over 25 games in September, adding three homers and 11 RBI. The outfielder batted .240 with a .699 OPS this season. He produced 23 homers, 94 RBI, 70 runs scored, 26 doubles, one triple and five stolen bases over a career-high 159 contests between the Guardians and the Angels. While his overall profile was mostly steady compared to his career year in 2025, he regressed in the power department.

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