Triple-A Columbus reinstated Cantillo (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.
Cantillo is ready to make his season debut for Columbus after he had been sidelined for more than two months to begin the campaign due to a left hamstring strain. He made just one rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League prior to being activated, so Cantillo could face some limitations with his workload in his initial outings with Columbus.
