Cantillo allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over one inning in Saturday's spring start against the Cubs.

Cantillo was dialed in during his first Cactus League start, but the left hander struggled to command his fastball the second time out and kept falling behind hitters. He was eventually pulled with one out in the first inning before coming back to start the second. He then walked three batters and left his second frame with two outs. It was a stark contrast to Cantillo's first spring outing, when 18 of his 21 offerings landed in the zone.