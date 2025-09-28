Cantillo didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

With Cleveland trying to clinch a playoff berth, Cantillo fell out short of qualifying for a quality start while coming one strikeout shy of tying his season best. The left-hander has been a serviceable member of the rotation while Luis L. Ortiz has been on non-disciplinary paid leave, and the former figures to play a significant role in the Guardians' postseason run after notching a shiny 1.59 ERA across his last seven starts. Cantillo wraps up the regular season with a 3.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 108:42 K:BB over 95.1 innings.