Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Falters late in loss

Cantillo (8-5) took the loss against the Pirates on Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Cantillo entered the sixth inning aiming for a potential quality start but allowed back-to-back doubles to open the frame and was charged with two runs without recording an out. It ended a run of six straight outings in which the 26-year-old allowed two earned runs or fewer, though he still generated a whopping 17 swinging strikes on 80 pitches. He'll take a 3.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 112:52 K:BB across 106 innings this season into a road matchup with the Rays next weekend.