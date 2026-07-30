Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Fans eight in no-decision

Cantillo took a no-decision Wednesday against the Reds, allowing no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over four innings.

Cantillo wasn't exactly efficient as he threw just 53 of his 89 pitches for strikes, but he generated multiple strikeouts in three of his four frames to help break a two-start losing streak. The 26-year-old got into jams in the first and fourth innings but escaped unscathed as he continues to excel with runners in scoring position, as the .189 average against him in those situations leads MLB. The lefty is slated to make his next start at home against the Mets.