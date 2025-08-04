Cantillo (2-2) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Twins.

Cantillo rebounded from a nightmare first inning to turn in a more respectable final line. He coughed up four runs in the first frame, capped off by a two-run single from Trevor Larnach. Cantillo did not allow another runner to reach scoring position for the rest of his outing. He generated 19 swinging strikes on 91 pitches, including 11 on 14 swings against his changeup. It was the first time this season he punched out more than seven batters in an outing. Cantillo now owns a 4.37 ERA with a 72:30 K:BB across 55.2 frames. He's in line for a road matchup against the White Sox next weekend.