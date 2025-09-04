Cantillo (4-3) earned the win over the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Cantillo was impressive against a tough Boston lineup, completing six innings for the first time this season. The southpaw's lone blemish came in the fourth inning, but he quickly rebounded to retire seven of the final eight batters he faced before exiting. Wednesday's performance continued a strong stretch in which Cantillo has now allowed fewer than two runs in three straight starts, and across his nine starts this year, the 25-year-old has posted a 3.68 ERA and a 51:24 K:BB over 44 innings.