Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Fans seven in defeat

Cantillo (7-4) took the loss against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Both runs Cantillo allowed came in the second inning, and they were unearned due to an inning-opening error by Travis Bazzana. While those runs were enough to send Cantillo to defeat, the southpaw pitched pretty well, logging 13 swinging strikes and seven punchouts while throwing 59 of 94 pitches for strikes. Cantillo has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his past five starts, recording a 1.55 ERA with a 33:11 K:BB over 29 frames during that stretch. He's projected to start Cleveland's final game of the first half in Miami.