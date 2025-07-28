Cantillo (2-1) took the loss Sunday against Kansas City, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

The Guardians have deployed Cantillo as a starter in July, and he took his first loss of the campaign Sunday in his fifth start, throwing 76 pitches. Control has been an issue for Cantillo as a starter, having walked at least three batters in all but one start thus far. He has a 4.57 ERA and a 27:11 K:BB across 21.2 innings since the role swap. His next appearance is expected to come next weekend against Minnesota.