Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Goes eight innings in victory

Cantillo (6-3) earned the win over Houston on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over eight innings.

Cantillo had his best stuff working Saturday, as he racked up an impressive 20 whiffs and tied a season high with nine punchouts. The left-hander hadn't gone more than six frames in any of his previous 15 starts this season, but he was able to give Cleveland eight innings in the victory, marking the second time in his career he's pitched that deep into a game. Cantillo has had his share of ups and downs in 2026, but he's given up one or zero earned runs seven times through 16 outings. He's managed a 6-3 record despite a 4.05 ERA and 1.40 WHIP while notching a 76:37 K:BB across 80 innings.