Cantillo didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cubs, giving up no runs on two hits and three walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

The 25-year-old left-hander was summoned from the minor leagues Thursday, and he was able to keep a tough Chicago lineup in check despite not being fully stretched out for a starter's workload. Cantillo was lifted after throwing a season-high 68 pitches in his first start of the season, and he now owns a serviceable 3.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB over 31.2 frames (22 outings). With Luis L. Ortiz out of action while facing gambling allegations, Cantillo's next turn in Cleveland's rotation lines up for a stiff challenge against the Astros in Houston.