Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Holds Cubs in check in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cantillo didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cubs, giving up no runs on two hits and three walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out five.
The 25-year-old left-hander was summoned from the minor leagues Thursday, and he was able to keep a tough Chicago lineup in check despite not being fully stretched out for a starter's workload. Cantillo was lifted after throwing a season-high 68 pitches in his first start of the season, and he now owns a serviceable 3.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB over 31.2 frames (22 outings). With Luis L. Ortiz out of action while facing gambling allegations, Cantillo's next turn in Cleveland's rotation lines up for a stiff challenge against the Astros in Houston.
