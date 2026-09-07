Cantillo (9-9) took the loss against Baltimore on Monday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

Cantillo looked to be a step slow for a rare Monday afternoon start, landing only 35 of his 72 pitches for strikes. It was his shortest outing since the beginning of June, excluding a rain-shortened Aug. 9 start against the White Sox, and he's now conceded four earned runs in back-to-back appearances after giving up two runs or fewer in his prior six. The southpaw will look to right the ship this weekend in Minnesota, where he'll tote a 4.00 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 154:77 K:BB over 144 innings.