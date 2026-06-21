Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Leans on curveball in win

Cantillo threw a major-league high 44 curveballs in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Astros, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cantillo used the pitch 45 percent of the time, easily the most of any of his starts, and Houston went just 2-for-22 against it. Entering Saturday, the curve was third in his arsenal in terms of usage (20 percent) behind his four-seamer (40.4 percent) and changeup (28.2 percent). Cantillo threw 71 strikes among his 98 pitches Saturday for a 72.4 percent strike rate, the second-best mark of his big-league career. "That's exactly what we've talked about [with] attacking the zone," manager Stephen Vogt said. "That was one of the best games we've seen him pitch."