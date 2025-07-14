Cantillo did not factor in the decision, allowing four runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings while striking out six in the 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Making his third start of the season, Cantillo looked sharp early but ran into trouble in the middle innings. He gave up a solo homer to Austin Slater in the fourth and exited after surrendering another solo shot to Andrew Benintendi in the sixth. The outing marked his longest of the year, and the 25-year-old has shown he can sustain his swing-and-miss stuff over multiple frames, racking up 18 strikeouts across 12.2 innings in his trio of starts.