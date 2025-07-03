The Guardians recalled Cantillo from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Cantillo will come up from the minors as the rotation replacement for Luis L. Ortiz, who was placed on leave Thursday and is being investigated for a possible gambling-related offense. Cantillo owns a 3.81 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 28.1 innings on the year, but he hasn't pitched more than three innings in an appearance this season, so his start against the Cubs on Thursday will likely be short-lived.