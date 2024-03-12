The Guardians optioned Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Cantillo will be rotation insurance for the Guardians at Columbus to start the season. The left-hander has been a prolific bat-misser in the minors but needs to get his control in order before being considered for a big-league promotion.
