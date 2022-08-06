Cantillo (shoulder) was placed on the injured list at Double-A Akron this week.

Cantillo threw three scoreless innings versus Harrisburg on July 30, but he's since been diagnosed with left shoulder soreness. The southpaw has impressed at the Double-A level with a 1.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB across 14 appearances (13 starts), though his 4.2 BB/9 leaves some room for improvement. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.