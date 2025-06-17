Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Playing again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cantillo struck out one over two scoreless innings for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
This was Cantillo's first start after a bout of elbow discomfort shut him down for a brief period of time. He opened the season in the Guardians' bullpen, and was sent down to Columbus, where he will be stretched out as a starter.
