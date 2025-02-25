Cantillo allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against Arizona.

It was impossible for Cantillo to walk a batter as he threw only three balls among his 21 pitches. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt told Jesse Friedman of MLB.com that throwing strikes will be the key to Cantillo's success. Cantillo made nine appearances (eight starts) for the Guardians in 2024, posting a 4.89 ERA while walking 3.5 batters per nine innings. He's one of several pitchers vying for a spot in the rotation.