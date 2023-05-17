Cantillo was promoted to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Cantillo has been electric with Double-A Akron so far this season, posting a 1.85 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 35 punchouts over 24.1 innings in six starts. The left-hander will now move one step closer to the big leagues and look to remain just as effective at the next level.
