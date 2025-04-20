Cantillo earned the save in Sunday's 5-4 win at Pittsburgh, pitching a scoreless inning while allowing no hits and one walk. He had no strikeouts.

After Emmanuel Clase blew the save in the ninth inning, Cantillo locked up the win with his first career save in the extra frame. The 25-year-old southpaw has shined in a bullpen role, pitching to a 1.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 11.1 innings. If Cantillo keeps pitching well, he could see more chances in high-leverage situations like Sunday.