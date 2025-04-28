The Guardians optioned Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cantillo has pitched well out of the Guardians' bullpen this season, posting a 2.35 ERA and 20:8 K:BB over 15.1 innings. Cleveland is likely making this move in order to stretch Cantillo back out to start in case he's needed for rotation help later on.