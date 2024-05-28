Cantillo (hamstring) will make a start in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday

Cantillo sustained a strained hamstring toward the end of spring training and was given an 8-to-10-week timetable for return. He seems to be on track with his rehab considering Thursday's start comes around the eight-week mark. A top pitching prospect in the Guardians system, Cantillo got his first taste of Triple-A action last season, logging a 4.64 ERA across 95.0 innings on 18 starts.