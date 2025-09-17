Cantillo didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw left the mound with the Guardians clinging to a 2-1 lead, but both bullpens struggled before the game was eventually decided in the 10th. Cantillo has given up one run or fewer in five straight starts, posting a stellar 1.21 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB over his last 29.2 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road this weekend in Minnesota.