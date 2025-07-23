Cantillo (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The 25-year-old southpaw tossed only 57 of 95 pitches for strikes, but 35 called or swinging strikes and a couple double plays behind him kept the damage to a minimum. Cantillo's stint in the rotation may not last much longer with Shane Bieber (elbow) getting closer to his season debut, but he's held his own so far, posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB in 17.2 innings over four July starts. His next outing lines up to come on the road this weekend in Kansas City.