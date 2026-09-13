Cantillo did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Twins, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight over four scoreless innings.

Cantillo entered in the third inning and dominated, throwing 37 of 56 pitches for strikes with 10 whiffs. It marked the first time the 26-year-old pitched in relief all year, and it was also his first scoreless outing since another four-inning effort July 29. He owns a 3.89 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 162:78 K:BB across 148 frames this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Athletics next weekend should he return to the rotation.