Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Strong start in win

Cantillo pitched well for a no-decisionWednesday against the Reds, allowing no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over four innings.

Cantillo threw 53 of his 89 pitches for strikes, and generated multiple strike outs in three of his four innings to break his two0gae losing streak. The 26-year-old got into jams in the first and fourth innings, but avoided any damage, which improved his opponents' average with runners in scoring position to .189, which leads the majors. The lefty is slated to make his next start next week against the Mets.